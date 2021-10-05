Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October, 5th (AD, AGGZF, AIF, AR, ARNGF, ATZAF, BTG, BTO, EDV, EDVMF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, October 5th:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €29.50 ($34.71) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target trimmed by Desjardins from C$54.00 to C$49.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF)

had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$69.00 to C$68.00. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$4.25 to C$4.00.

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$41.00 to C$43.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$9.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00.

Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) had its target price cut by BTIG Research to $75.00. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $43.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from C$14.00 to C$9.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$142.00 to C$128.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$18.50 to C$14.50.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its price target raised by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$22.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target boosted by CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) was given a €35.00 ($41.18) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

