Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 5th (AEOXF, AKZOY, ANNSF, APVO, AQB, ARLO, ARZTY, ASXC, ATRC, AY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 5th:

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company which focused on developing oncology and hematology therapeutics. The company’s platform consists of ADAPTIR(TM). Its product pipeline includes WinRho (R) SDF, HepaGam B (R), VARIZIG(R) and IXINITY (R) which are in pre-clinical stage. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on enhancing productivity in aquaculture. The company operates primarily in Maynard, Massachusetts and Fortune, Prince Edward Island. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is based in Maynard, United States. “

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Aryzta (OTCMKTS:ARZTY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Asensus Surgical Inc. is a medical device company which is digitizing the interface between the surgeon and patient to pioneer a new era of Performance-Guided Surgery(TM). Asensus Surgical Inc., formerly known as TransEnterix Inc., is based in RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. “

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors. It operates primarily in North America, South America and Europe. Atlantica Yield Plc, formerly known as Abengoa Yield plc, is based in Brentford, the United Kingdom. “

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $53.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a buy rating. They currently have $71.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Electricité de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fraport (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) was given a €725.00 ($852.94) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). Loop Capital issued a hold rating on the stock.

