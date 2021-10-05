Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE)

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,228 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 885% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,343 call options.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,266,000 after purchasing an additional 189,720 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000.

XLRE traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.71. 475,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,951,526. Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $48.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28.

