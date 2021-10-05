Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Dril-Quip Put Options (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 2,036 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 5,121% compared to the average daily volume of 39 put options.

DRQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

DRQ stock traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 6,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,329. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.89 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after buying an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after buying an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Dril-Quip by 139.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,487,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,326,000 after buying an additional 866,830 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

