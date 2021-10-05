Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Shares Acquired by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 253,236 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 4.35% of Stoneridge worth $34,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI stock opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.38. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $563.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

