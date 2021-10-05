StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor Sells 11,183 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $247,680.18.

Shares of SNEX traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. 50,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.38 and a 1 year high of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.28.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $431.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in StoneX Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StoneX Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in StoneX Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

