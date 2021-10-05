StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sells $247,680.18 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 3,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $247,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Sean Michael Oconnor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get StoneX Group alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Sean Michael Oconnor sold 11,183 shares of StoneX Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $738,078.00.

Shares of SNEX stock traded up $1.32 on Tuesday, hitting $67.19. The company had a trading volume of 50,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,766. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.28.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $431.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.80 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNEX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,691,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,948,000 after buying an additional 127,429 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,029,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 667,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after buying an additional 56,615 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in StoneX Group by 143.3% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 568,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,477,000 after buying an additional 334,712 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in StoneX Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after acquiring an additional 30,065 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.