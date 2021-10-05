Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

Several research firms have commented on SEOAY. UBS Group raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.30 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Danske cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

SEOAY stock opened at $16.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Stora Enso Oyj has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.