Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $1.28 Million (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a market cap of $1.28 million and $2,053.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.61 or 0.08110687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00052797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $128.15 or 0.00255530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.77 or 0.00111208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013153 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.