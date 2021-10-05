Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the August 31st total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 189.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

DNPUF remained flat at $$17.40 during trading on Tuesday. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals, food ingredients and additives, veterinary medicines, diagnostics, and others. The company offers pharmaceutical products, such as therapeutic agents for Parkinson's disease, depression, type 2 diabetes, systemic fungal infection, pruritus, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, angina pectoris, and arrhythmia.

