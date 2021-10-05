Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $3,174,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 596 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 51.0% in the second quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,469,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,127.00 to $3,424.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $46.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,720.00. 24,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,521. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,784.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,499.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,433.23 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

