Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price target (down previously from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun acquired 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rempart Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 4.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 361.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after buying an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

