Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 target price (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a C$64.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF opened at $52.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.04. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $55.07. The company has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. Equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 25.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 45.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

