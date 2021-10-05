Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$73.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bankshares from C$71.00 to C$73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$74.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

TSE:SLF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. 1,133,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$65.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.78. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$51.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.90. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a PE ratio of 11.95.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

