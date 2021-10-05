Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. 1,133,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.