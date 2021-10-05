Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLF. CIBC raised shares of Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.
Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. 1,133,604 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a current ratio of 545.45.
About Sun Life Financial
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
See Also: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.