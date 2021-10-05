Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at CSFB

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price upped by equities researchers at CSFB from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$72.85.

SLF stock traded up C$1.21 on Tuesday, reaching C$67.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$51.59 and a 52 week high of C$67.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$65.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

