Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Raised to C$76.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CSFB set a C$72.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$1.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$67.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,820. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of C$51.59 and a twelve month high of C$67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. The stock has a market cap of C$39.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.78.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 EPS for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

