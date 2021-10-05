Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.67

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$67.67 and last traded at C$67.46, with a volume of 176870 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$66.65.

SLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.78. The company has a market cap of C$39.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

