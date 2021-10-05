SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.34 Million

Equities analysts expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to announce $352.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $364.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $344.50 million. SunPower posted sales of $274.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. SunPower had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 39.28%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SunPower during the first quarter worth $606,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.48 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. SunPower has a twelve month low of $13.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52.

SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

