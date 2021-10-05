SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) Price Tops $0.82 on Major Exchanges

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $33,482.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001615 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00061588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.52 or 0.00109746 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.90 or 0.00138176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 64.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,401.47 or 0.99635886 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.03 or 0.06646208 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002752 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,135,782 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

SuperLauncher Coin Trading

