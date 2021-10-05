Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.
SUPR stock opened at GBX 116.94 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.38.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.