Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Given New GBX 145 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

SUPR stock opened at GBX 116.94 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £948.41 million and a PE ratio of 9.51. Supermarket Income REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 120.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.38.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

