Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) PT Raised to GBX 145 at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.

LON:SUPR opened at GBX 116.94 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.38. The company has a market capitalization of £948.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

