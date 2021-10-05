Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) PT Raised to GBX 145 at Royal Bank of Canada

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the stock’s current price.
LON:SUPR opened at GBX 116.94 ($1.53) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 120.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.38. The company has a market capitalization of £948.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 102.50 ($1.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.91.
Supermarket Income REIT Company Profile
