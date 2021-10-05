Surface Transforms (LON:SCE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $65.42

Surface Transforms Plc (LON:SCE) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 65.42 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64 ($0.84). Surface Transforms shares last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.84), with a volume of 233,512 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 64.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 14.18. The stock has a market cap of £125.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83.

Surface Transforms Company Profile (LON:SCE)

Surface Transforms Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells carbon ceramic products for the brakes market in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe; the United States; and internationally. It offers carbon-ceramic brake kits and brake disc assemblies for automotive original equipment manufacturers.

