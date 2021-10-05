Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Surge Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.34.

Shares of SGY stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.25. 1,151,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,884. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.45. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$80.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$85.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surge Energy will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

