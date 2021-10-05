Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Price Target Increased to C$9.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGY. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Surge Energy to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.34.

SGY traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$5.25. 1,151,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.45. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.21 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$375.90 million and a PE ratio of 0.94.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Allen Leach purchased 124,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

