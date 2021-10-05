suterusu Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $121,303.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (CURRENCY:SUTER) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. suterusu has a market capitalization of $16.68 million and approximately $121,303.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One suterusu coin can now be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 79.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.91 or 0.08560685 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.87 or 0.00053922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.33 or 0.00273575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00114266 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for suterusu is www.suterusu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

