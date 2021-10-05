SVB Leerink Cuts BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $268.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $293.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.46.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $344.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.02.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,092,000 after buying an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after purchasing an additional 738,532 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

