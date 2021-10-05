SVB Leerink Lowers BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target to $268.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $293.00 to $268.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s current price.

BNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.46.

Shares of BNTX opened at $248.90 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.02. The stock has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,997,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,092,000 after purchasing an additional 242,867 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $353,904,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 738,532 shares during the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

