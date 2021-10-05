Swerve (SWRV) Price Hits $0.63 on Exchanges

Swerve (CURRENCY:SWRV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 5th. Swerve has a market capitalization of $9.78 million and approximately $4.68 million worth of Swerve was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swerve coin can currently be bought for $0.63 or 0.00001224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Swerve has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00052771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00251915 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00112359 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swerve Profile

Swerve (SWRV) is a coin. It launched on September 4th, 2020. Swerve’s total supply is 17,653,726 coins and its circulating supply is 15,436,722 coins. The official website for Swerve is swerve.fi . Swerve’s official Twitter account is @SwerveFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SWERVE FINANCE is described to be a fork of Curve, owned 100% by the community. It is claimed that there's no fake-out deployment, no questionable pre-mining, no founder controlling majority of the governance vote, no suspect team proposals, no 30% allocation to 'shareholders', no team allocation, no decades-long distribution. It's a simple 33,000,000 supply owned entirely by holders, the community of liquidity providers and users. If holders provide liquidity to Swerve, they get ySWRV tokens which can be staked in the Swerve DAO to earn $SWRV. To kickstart the protocol and encourage users to try out Swerve, the first two weeks will have a larger distribution of $SWRV awarded. “

Swerve Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swerve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swerve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swerve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

