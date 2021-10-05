Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $220.00 to $230.00. The stock had previously closed at $175.43, but opened at $181.49. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synaptics shares last traded at $179.98, with a volume of 237 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Synaptics from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total transaction of $433,765.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $127,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock worth $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 83.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

