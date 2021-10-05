Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $513.11

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 513.11 ($6.70) and traded as low as GBX 475.80 ($6.22). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 475.80 ($6.22), with a volume of 605,127 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Synthomer to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Synthomer from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synthomer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 583.13 ($7.62).

Get Synthomer alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 527.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 513.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 8.70 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

About Synthomer (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.