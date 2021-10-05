Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. Sysco reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 152.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sysco.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sysco has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sysco (SYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.