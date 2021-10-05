Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,172 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 68.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco stock opened at $81.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.56%.

SYY has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock worth $6,632,396 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

