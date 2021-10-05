Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 216,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,308,776 shares.The stock last traded at $80.69 and had previously closed at $81.42.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day moving average is $78.56.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,991 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,396 in the last ninety days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SYY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments.

