Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $5.15 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $188.86 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.05 or 0.00337077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 620,172,070 coins. The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Syscoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

