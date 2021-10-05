T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC reduced its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 57,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,707. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.56 and a 52-week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.47.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.92.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

