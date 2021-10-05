Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Shares Gap Down to $45.41

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.41, but opened at $44.31. Tactile Systems Technology shares last traded at $45.31, with a volume of 895 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market cap of $875.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.78, a P/E/G ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after buying an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,468,000 after buying an additional 54,638 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 2,300.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,111,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,790,000 after buying an additional 1,065,040 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,268,000 after buying an additional 35,019 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

