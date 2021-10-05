Tamarack Advisers LP Buys Shares of 35,000 Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,303,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,612,000 after acquiring an additional 208,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,534. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.41 and a 200-day moving average of $67.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.78.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

