Tamarack Advisers LP Lowers Stake in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Tamarack Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.38% of IVERIC bio worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 67.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

ISEE traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.61. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $18.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.31.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE).

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.