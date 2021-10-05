Tamarack Advisers LP Purchases New Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,297,000. Cigna makes up about 2.4% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

CI stock traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.23. 24,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,363. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $160.37 and a one year high of $272.81. The stock has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

