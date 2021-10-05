Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 135,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,000 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.34. The company had a trading volume of 12,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,734. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

