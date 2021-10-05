Tamarack Advisers LP Sells 25,000 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Tamarack Advisers LP decreased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. AngioDynamics accounts for about 2.3% of Tamarack Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Tamarack Advisers LP owned 0.78% of AngioDynamics worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,698,000 after buying an additional 295,449 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in AngioDynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $821,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

ANGO stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.18. 586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,500. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.95 and a beta of 0.83. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

