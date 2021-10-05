Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,595 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $327,037,000 after acquiring an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after purchasing an additional 493,234 shares during the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

In related news, SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,262 shares in the company, valued at $538,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,192 shares of company stock valued at $11,575,380. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $118.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,364.07 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day moving average of $99.09.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.