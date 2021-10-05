Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.42 and traded as low as C$2.32. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.34, with a volume of 451,800 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TKO shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$664.26 million and a P/E ratio of 70.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,150.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
