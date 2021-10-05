TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush downgraded shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 6.6% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,855,000 after acquiring an additional 63,522 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.10. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $35.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.