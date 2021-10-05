Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.02.

TGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TGP opened at $17.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Teekay LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.98.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $142.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.53 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 35.78% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teekay LNG Partners will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.94%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 120,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Teekay LNG Partners by 10,272.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 357,880 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.