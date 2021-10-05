Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,996 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.73.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. Telefónica had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 22.73%. Analysts expect that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

