Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 163,841 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,608,996 shares.The stock last traded at $4.80 and had previously closed at $4.73.
TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347,032.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,981,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,037,000 after buying an additional 3,980,466 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 347.3% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,860,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,017,000 after buying an additional 3,773,751 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica in the second quarter worth $8,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 21.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,467,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,706,000 after buying an additional 620,802 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Telefónica by 308.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after buying an additional 570,383 shares during the period. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
