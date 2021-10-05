Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.27. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $9.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telia Company AB will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Telia Co AB engages in the provision of network access and telecommunication services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and TV and Media. It focuses in the mobile, television, and fixed-line operations. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

