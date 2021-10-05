TenX Price Up 28.8% This Week (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, TenX has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $10.95 million and approximately $460,788.00 worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TenX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0533 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00052733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00251797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00111044 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00013117 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. It launched on July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

