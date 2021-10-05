Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Insider Sells $28,300.23 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TER stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,581,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,733. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.63 and a 200 day moving average of $124.01. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Teradyne by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

